Krewe of Gemini to take place this weekend

It’s a new weekend in Shreveport and another krewe is ready to take to the streets during this Mardi Gras season.

The Krewe of Gemini parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The route will begin at Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway at Lake Street and will run south until Shreveport-Barksdale Highway, then the parade will travel west down Shreveport-Barksdale Highway to East Kings Highway. Then, the parade will turn southward on East Kings Highway to the end of the parade route on East Preston Avenue.

Police will close Clyde Fant Parkway from Lake Street to Shreveport-Barksdale Highway beginning at 7 p.m on Friday, Feb. 2.

The following roads will close on Saturday during this time:

Crockett Street from Spring Street to Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway will close at 8:30 a.m.

Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway from Lake Street to Milam Street will also close at 8:30 a.m.

Access to Sci-Port will be allowed until 4 p.m. via Lake Street.

At 2:30 p.m. East Kings Highway (both northbound and southbound) at Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.

At 3 p.m. all streets will close: East Kings Highway at Preston Avenue, East Kings Highway at Youree Drive, Shreveport-Barksdale Highway (including the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge), Clyde Fant Parkway from Milam Street to Shreveport-Barksdale Highway. Captain Shreve Drive, Knight Street and Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway after the Parade turns onto East Kings Highway.

Lake Street will only be open between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Parade day, according to Shreveport Police Department.

Clyde Fant Parkway between East 70th Street and Shreveport-Barksdale Highway will remain open. Knight Steet will remain open from East Preston Avenue to Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.

Clyde Fant Parkway will reopen to traffic at 7 a.m. on parade day so people can set up on Saturday. Parade-goers will not be allowed to save parking spaces on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway or Stoner Avenue before 7 a.m. on Parade day or set up tents or recreational vehicles.

Any stakes, flagging tape, furniture, tents and other items left as space markers prior to 7 a.m. will be moved and discarded by police. Violators are subject to a citation, tow and removal from the parade.

Parade goers planning on attending the parade in Shreveport's Broadmoor neighborhood are reminded to obey all traffic and parking signs and are asked to not block residential driveways. Officers will be posted at various locations along the parade route. Police say it is vital that all emergency vehicles be able to access residential streets and parking ordinances will be strictly enforced.

Violators vehicles are subject to tow at their own expense.

Parking on East Kings Highway is reserved for permit holders only. No parking is allowed before 7 a.m. on parade day on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway or the Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway. No parking is allowed on Captain Shreve Drive.

Restricted parking allowed on residential streets from Albany Avenue to Patton Avenue.

Handicap accessible parking is available at the East Kings Highway Park — also known as the "Duck Pond" — and the Veterans Memorial Park on the Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway. A handicap parking tag or plate will be necessary to gain access.

St. Joseph Catholic Church has a mass at 4 p.m. on Saturday. All those attending mass are asked to place a copy of the church bulletin (The Sowing) on their car's dash to show they are attending church.

Parade Rules

The Shreveport police have listed that each parade has rules to abide by:

No alcohol will be allowed along the parade route.

No glass bottles or containers will be allowed on the parade route.

No one may cross parade barricades during the parade.

No animals are allowed within 200 yards of the parade route, except service animals.

No dangerous objects or silly string.

No one may throw anything at a parade float.

Large flags or banners are not allowed within 50 feet of the parade route.

No underage possession of alcohol. Violators will be subject to arrest.

No public nudity will be tolerated. Violators will be subject to arrest.

No ATV’s, side by side, dirt bikes, or any other motorized recreational vehicles are allowed on any public property along the parade route. This includes the grassy areas along Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway and city streets. Violators will be subject to citation, arrest, and towing of the vehicle.

