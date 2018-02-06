Texarkana homicide victim's family remembers loved one, asks for help

As Texarkana Texas police continue the investigation into the city's first homicide of the year, the victim's family is trying to raise money to bury their loved one.

The body of 23-year-old Kaitlin Lee was found lying in an alley on Jan. 30 with a gunshot wound to the head. She later died at a Texarkana hospital.

"She was very well loved by a lot of people," said Kaitlin's mother Regina Gardner. "We have lost a big part of our lives you know. That's my daughter."

Kaitlin was a student at Texarkana College, working on her bachelor's degree as well as working at a part-time job.

Her family members say she was trying to get her life in order.

"Just a sweet daughter," said her father, Whitney Allen Henderson. "This is a hard time for me but I love my daughter. She was just a sweet and beautiful girl.

Family members say that Kaitlin's husband picked her up from work on that Tuesday night and went to Apache Trail in Texarkana. That's when police say a group of people was involved in a disturbance.

Kaitlin's husband Travon Walker has been arrested for firing a weapon, however, they are not saying if it was his bullet that fatally injured his wife.

Although this is a sad time for Kaitlin's family, they are grateful for the unknown person who found her lying in the alley.

"I hate that she was left behind," said Kaitlin's sister Alexandria. "But no one should die alone. So, I am thankful for that lady that found her and called.

Katlin did not have any life insurance, and now they are trying to raise money to bury their loved one.

"That was my best friend," said Jacob Paige, Kaitlin's brother. "The best person that anyone could have asked for a sister. She will be really missed."

The family is asking for help for Kaitlin's burial expenses. To donate, click here.

