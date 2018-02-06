Huntington High student shares the stage at Carnegie Hall

Williams & fellow Shreveport teen, Hunter Breedlove, from Byrd High School who was also selected for the series. Breedlove plays the cello (Source: Arnese Brass)

A Shreveport teen spent a week in New York City, as part of the 2018 High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall.

Janae Williams was one of 50 students selected around the world for her vocal talents.

While in NYC she rehearsed and trained with master conductors, performed on stage at Carnegie Hall and even had time to take in the sights and sounds of the Big Apple.

Williams even ran into another Shreveport teen, Hunter Breedlove from Byrd High School, who was also selected for the series for his talents on the cello.

