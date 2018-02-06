DPSO: Man arrested for multi-state shopping spree with stolen debit card numbers

A man who Caddo Parish sheriff's deputy say went on a spending spree from Shreveport to Florida with other people's money is now in the behind bars.

Caddo deputies say 33-year-old Weyley Vita of Miami and another suspect are accused of using stolen debit card information and spending $21,107.

Each victim had their debit cards in their possession, however, the information from each one was copied onto a blank card and used for the unauthorized purchases, according to deputies.

Vita was extradited from Florida and is now in the Caddo Correctional Center on a charge of felony identity theft.

Authorities are still looking for the second suspect.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.