Tim Tebow's "Night to Shine" event on Friday

An ArkLaTex Church is planning an event where all attendees will be crowned kings and queens.

Cypress Baptist Church will host "Night to Shine" sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation on Friday, Feb. 9. The event is a religious prom-type experience designed for people with special needs, ages 14 and older.

The event is co-hosted by Eastwood Baptist Church. Registration is located here.

Each guest or couple will be welcomed by a friendly crowd and a paparazzi, according to a crowd.

Once inside, guests will receive hair, makeup stations, shoe shining areas, amazing rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner, karaoke, prom favors for each honored guest and a dance floor.

A respite room will be available for parents and caretakers.

Since its launch in 2015, Night to Shine has grown from 44 host churches and 15,000 volunteers and 7,000 queens and kings. In 2017, there was 375 host churches and 150,000 volunteers and over 75,000 honored guests.

For additional information on the Night to Shine at Cypress Baptist Church visit www.cypressbaptist.org. For more on the Night to Shine foundation visit here.

