Is the Opioid Crisis affecting Shreveport? Experts weigh in

A panel of experts will discuss the current state of the Opioid Crisis in North Louisiana (Source: KSLA)

The Community Foundation of North Louisiana and Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (CADA) will host a discussion on the current state of the Opioid Crisis in the region.

The event will stream live on Facebook for public viewing and will take place at the Robinson Film Center by invitation only.

Four local experts make up the panel, including Dr. Robert H. Jackson, Dr. Nicholas E. Goeders, Peter Bunce and Bill Rose.

The discussion will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 5 p.m.

