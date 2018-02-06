Dirt Cheap to come to Bossier City

This photo is of a Tennessee Dirt Cheap store (Source: Dirt Cheap/Facebook)

For those looking for bargains, deals and treasures, look no further. Dirt Cheap is coming to Bossier City.

Dirt Cheap will set up shop in Bossier City's old K-Mart location, 3045 E. Texas Street. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

No grand opening date has been listed. However, KSLA News 12 has reached to Dirt Cheap's corporate office.

Dirt Cheap sells items that were sold via liquidations, overstocks, customer returns, and closeouts from businesses at a percentage off the marked price up to 30 percent and 90 percent off.

Items sold at including Dirt Cheap include electronics, clothing, housewares, furniture, home decor, shoes, electronics, bedding, bath linens and more. Inventory changes weekly.

On Mondays, 10 percent military discount on Mondays to all active, reserve, and retired military members, dependents, and veterans with valid ID or proof of service.

The Bossier City store will also be home to a Dirt Cheap Building Supplies as well.

Items sold at Dirt Cheap Building Supplies include flooring, lighting, tools, entry doors, laminate, carpet, linoleum, moulding, hardware and more.

There are Dirt Cheap locations in Texarkana, Tyler, Nacogdoches, and Monroe.

