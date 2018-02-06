Texarkana, TX police investigate 3 weekend shootings

The Texarkana Texas Police Department is investigating reports of three separate shootings that happened over the weekend. None of the injuries were thought to be life-threatening.

Officers responded to Wadley Regional Medical Center’s emergency room Friday afternoon at 5:36 for a report of a shooting victim.

Police say the 39-year-old man, who had been shot once in the abdomen, was brought to the hospital by his friends.

Witnesses told officers the shooting occurred in the 100 block of South Lelia Street after the victim and another man got into an argument over tire rims.

However, police say the victim refused to cooperate with the investigation and denied being at the location.

Officers say he told them he was jogging on New Boston Road when he suddenly felt a sharp pain in his side and realized he had been shot.

Police say the investigation of the shooting continues at this point but is being hampered by the victim’s lack of cooperation. No arrests have been made at this time.

The second shooting was reported at 10:22 Sunday morning when officers say a 13-year-old boy was brought to the emergency room at Christus St. Michael Hospital by his mother with gunshot wounds to his hand and groin area.

Detectives determined the victim and two other juvenile males were playing video games when one of the other two boys started playing with a handgun.

Police say when it accidentally discharged, the bullet went through his hand, a video game controller and stopped in his pelvic area.

Although not believed to life-threatening, police say the boy was transferred to a Dallas medical facility for treatment.

No charges are expected in this case.

Officers say the third shooting happened in the 300 block of Cheyenne Place at 9:49 Sunday night.

Police found a 16-year-old boy who was shot in his finger and he was taken to Christus St. Michael Hospital for medical treatment.

The teen told officers two juveniles drove up beside him and as part of a continuing dispute from earlier in the day between the juveniles, they accused him of stealing a firearm when he was at their home and demanded that he immediately return it.

The victim said one of the juveniles in the truck shot him after a heated exchange between the three of them.

Officers found the suspects at their home.

No arrests have yet been made in this case, but it remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about any of these cases is asked to contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116 or Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

