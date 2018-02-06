SWAR law enforcement comes together to support fellow officer

"This shirt says Hope," Jessica Oller said. "I mean we are from Hope but we have hope that we can raise some awareness for melanoma." (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

The Law enforcement community in Hempstead County, Arkansas is coming together to help a Hope police officer in his greatest time of need.

In 2010 Hope Arkansas police officer Sgt. Daniel Oller voluntarily donated a kidney to extend the life of a fellow officer.

Now, nearly 8 years later, Oller and his family needs help. Jessica, Sgt. Oller's wife was diagnosed with an aggressive form of melanoma cancer just before Christmas last year.

"It was huge," Jessica Oller said. "I felt like someone hit me."

The Ollers said they do have insurance but not enough to take care of expenses associated with fighting the disease.

"I was extremely sad because I have young kids and I didn't want it to affect my life even though it already had," he said.

"It is one of those things you have no control over — but you are just hoping for the best," Sgt. Oller said.

At 11:30 a.m. on Friday, at the Hempstead County Sheriff's Office will host a benefit for the Oller's with a silent auction.

As a law enforcement community we need to stick together," said Hempstead County Sheriff James Singleton.

Sgt. Oller is a 16-year veteran of the Hope Police Department and is touched by the community's support.

"People have really come together to take care of us," Sgt. Oller said. "So far throughout this process, we are going through, I think this is a wonderful thing."

Jessica Oller has already gone through one surgery and says chemo should begin later this month.

Sgt. Oller donated a kidney to fellow officer Sgt. David Johnson in 2010. Two years later, Sgt. Johnson was stricken with the West Nile Virus, which he died from in September 2012.

