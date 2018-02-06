Juveniles robbed at gunpoint after home invasion - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Juveniles robbed at gunpoint after home invasion

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

The hunt is on for two men accused of breaking into a Shreveport home and robbing two underage victims at gunpoint Monday afternoon.

Police say the men barged into the home in the 6200 block of South Lakeshore Drive around 4:15 p.m.

They reportedly held guns at the two victims and robbed them before taking off with their money.

Police say the men took off in a white vehicle in an unknown direction. 

Anyone with any information about the home invasion is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

