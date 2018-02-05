Shreveport family makes surprising discovery after fire destroys their home

A Shreveport woman and her family are counting their blessings after a fire ripped through their home Sunday night. (Source: Christian Piekos/KSLA News 12)

A Shreveport woman and her family are counting their blessings after a fire ripped through their home Sunday night.

"This is devastating," said homeowner Debra Stroud. "But, not as bad as it could be."

Just before midnight, a grease fire scorched Stroud's home. At the time of the fire, four other people and her two dogs were inside.

"Amen no one died, amen," said Stroud. "I could've lost my husband and two friends and my grandson."

KSLA was there as Stroud assessed her now destroyed home for the first time Monday morning. She was left speechless and remained in a state of disbelief.

"This was our bedroom," Stroud said. "It's just, it's a wreck."

Stroud said she lived in the home on East Wyandotte Street with her husband and 16-year-old grandson for about two years. She said they had been in the process of remodeling the inside until the blaze reduced it to rubble leaving them with just the clothes on their backs.

"This is our dining room, we were replacing carpet back in our bedrooms," said Stroud. "We've done so much work to this house."

As Stroud frantically dug through the debris looking for any salvageable belongings, she came across a number of pictures of her family.

"I couldn't put a price on it [picture]," said Stroud. "They're smiling, they're happy."

As she continued to persistently scour her charred home, Stroud, alongside her son, made an unexplainable discovery.

"I didn't expect to find that," said Stroud.

Together, they discovered her bible in pristine condition, despite losing a majority of her belongings and her home.

"The Lord is my Shepard," she said.

As Stroud walked away from her still smoldering home for the last time Monday morning, she said her robust faith will continue to guide her.

"I know God will make a way," said Stroud.

