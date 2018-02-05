LSU's economic impact on Louisiana at $5.1 billion

A new study published by LSU is showing an enormous impact its schools have on the state’s economy.

The study reports the impact on the state totals about $5.1 billion along with 41,006 jobs. That makes up about two percent of all Louisiana jobs.

LSU Health Sciences Center Shreveport contributes $595.4 million in total economic impact, $310.2 million in total earnings and 4,608 total jobs. More than half of those jobs are direct employment.

LSU Health Sciences Center Shreveport 2016 graduates will enjoy increased lifetime earnings of $412 million combined.

LSU Shreveport makes an $87.5 million splash in total economic impact, $30.4 million in total earnings and 807 total jobs, 436 which are direct employment.

LSUS 2016 graduates will enjoy increased lifetime earnings of $884 million combined.

The study excludes LS Athletics, which would dramatically increase the university’s economic impact.

