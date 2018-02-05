Police share images of truck used in equipment, tool theft

Police say surveillance camera images show someone in a black, dual-cab pickup stealing tools and lawn equipment off a trailer in the parking lot of Lowe's on Airline Drive in Bossier City. (Source: Bossier Crime Stoppers)

Bossier City authorities are asking you to help them identify a man involved in a theft outside Lowe's.

Lawn equipment and several tools were stolen Jan. 10 off a trailer in the parking lot of the store in the ?2300 block of Airline Drive.

The equipment's owner was inside shopping at the time.

Surveillance cameras caught images of a black, dual-cab pickup pulling alongside the shopper's vehicle and trailer.

The pickup's driver steals items from the trailer then last is seen driving toward Airline Drive.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.

Tips also can be submitted via the website p3tips.com or by downloading the P3tips app onto your mobile device.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

