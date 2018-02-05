Man arrested with possession of marijuana, $30,000 in cash

Quintrill Riley, 27, is charged with possession of a controlled substance. (Source: Hempstead County Sheriff's Office)

A man is behind bars after a deputy found marijuana on him along with $30,000 during a traffic stop late Sunday morning.

Quintrill Riley, 27, is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

A Hempstead County deputy pulled over a red Mercury Regency along Interstate 30 for going slower than normal and had very dark tinted windows just before noon.

After pulling the car over, the deputy noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

The woman driver was interviewed by the deputy and said her passenger, Riley, had some marijuana on him.

The deputy found a clear bag of a green leafy substance suspected to be marijuana and a large amount of money in his right pants pocket.

During the deputy’s search of the vehicle, he found a black plastic sack containing $20,825 bundled with a rubber band in stacks of $1,000.

In all, the deputy found $30,901 inside the vehicle.

Quintrill was taken into custody without incident and is awaiting his court date of April 2.

The driver was issued a warning for tinted windows and released.

