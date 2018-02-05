Police nationwide are warning Facebook users not to share graphic video

Police across the country are warning Facebook users about a disturbing video circulating on the social network. The video contains graphic images of child porn. Police say don't click on it.

"It is sick, and whenever we share these sick images we again we are putting them in the hands of the people that the stuff was created for and we do not want to do that," said Shreveport Police Spokesperson, Corporal Angie Whillhite.

The graphic video has been shared across the country.

Some users are even encouraging friends to share the video in hopes of identifying the abuse suspect, but police say sharing the video can lead to criminal charges.

"What we're seeing is people are clicking and sending it out to every contact in their friends list, and that is creating a huge problem with that video."

Whillhite continued, "When you share that video, whether you have the intent to or not, you have re-distributed child pornography. You’ve done exactly what whoever developed it, that was their intended purpose, to get that out there and get it shared, and yes, you could be prosecuted criminally. Are we looking to do that? No, but for future reference, by continuing to forward this stuff you are perpetuating the dissemination of this child pornography."

Willhite said the Shreveport Police Department has received multiple reports of the video surfacing in the area. After further investigation, Shreveport detectives said they have reason to believe the video may have originated in Alabama.

"We are working to try and figure out the source of this and who is responsible for it."

So what should you do if you find the video in your inbox?

Don't open it and notify police.

"Send it to law enforcement. We have had several people send us the video through messenger that’s OK too, because you’re reaching out to law enforcement trying to get that information out there so we can work on getting that case solved."

