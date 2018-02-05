Police arrest suspect in scuffle at Whataburger in Marshall

A window shattered as a man and two law officers scuffled the afternoon of Feb. 3 at Whataburger in the 2000 block of Victory Drive in Marshall, Texas. (Source: Marshall, Texas, Police Department)

Marshall, Texas, police say they have arrested the man involved in a scuffle with two law officers at a fast-food restaurant.

Booking records show 26-year-old James Rashard Singleton, of Marshall, is being held in the Harrison County, Texas, Jail.

He is charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and evading arrest.

Singleton surrendered to officers at the Police Department shortly before noon Monday.

The altercation, caught on surveillance camera video, happened about 3:55 a.m. Saturday at Whataburger in the 2000 block of Victory Drive.

A man came to the fast-food restaurant and tried to fight another person, authorities report.

A Marshall officer who was working security there and a Harrison County, Texas, sheriff’s deputy who also was at the restaurant tried to take the man into custody.

A window was shattered during the ensuing scuffle.

Then the man ran away.

