2 escape fire; blaze destroys home with no smoke detector

Two people safely escaped a blaze that destroyed their home.

The fire was reported at 1:40 p.m. Monday on Jefferson Paige Road between Galaxy Lane and Jon Drive, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Heavy flames were coming from the front of the modular home in the 6700 block of Jefferson Paige Road when firefighters arrived at 1:45 p.m., Chief Skip Pinkston said.

The two residents already were out of the dwelling.

The interior of the home was fully involved in fire, Pinkston said.

"There were several obstacles inside the structure that kind of hindered our fire attack operation."

Now investigators are trying to determine what cause the fire.

Pinkston also noted that the residence had no working smoke detector.

Shreveport firefighters have responded to several fires this year and late last year in which smoke detectors installed by the Fire Department alerted the residents in time for them to safely escape, Pinkston said.

"We will put a working smoke detector in your home."

People who need a smoke detector need only call Shreveport's fire prevention bureau at (318) 673-6740 to request one.

