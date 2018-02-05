Coroner's office identifies good Samaritan killed by vehicle

One person is dead as a result of an accident on Interstate 20 at West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport. (Source: LaDOTD)

A Shreveport man has been identified as the good Samaritan who was killed Sunday on Interstate 20 in west Shreveport.

The Caddo coroner's office says it was 74-year-old Ray Franklin Patton who was struck by a vehicle while trying to assist an accident victim.

It happened at 2:39 p.m. on Interstate 20 at West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

An officer on the scene indicated that a westbound tractor-trailer rig swerved and hit a Chevrolet pickup, causing the truck to flip in the median.

Patton was driving east at the time and stopped to help.

He was struck by an oncoming vehicle as he tried to cross both eastbound lanes, police said.

Patton was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the initial accident were taken to University Health for treatment of injuries authorities said did not appear to be life-threatening.

