DiamondJacks' owner to consider possible move or $100 million expansion

A Bossier City Casino may be closing its doors as its owners consider a new location or a possible new expansion.

In a news release on Friday from Peninsula Pacific, DiamondJacks Hotel & Casino owner, said they are considering redeveloping an existing gaming license. The plan is to either expand at its current location in Bossier City or move to a new location in Tangipahoa Parish along the Tangipahoa River.

Either project could be an investment of more than $100 million. The investment would bring a gaming venue, restaurants, and other amenities at the chosen location to match what's needed or desired in that area.

In 2015, Peninsula Pacific bought the gaming license for DiamondJacks, which Peninsula Pacific called a "struggling facility" in a news release.

According to Brent Stevens, the manager of PP, there are a limited number of gaming licenses available in Louisiana.

“Louisianans deserve the best and we look forward to creating a destination that is both fun, successful and rewarding to the community and the state," Stevens said in a news release. "In either of these two locations, we will be able to create economic development and drive revenue into critical public sectors like infrastructure, education, and quality of life.”

Peninsula Pacific says they are working to identify the best option available. They also said they're working with local elected leaders to discuss the potential for each possible location.

However, in Tangipahoa Parish, a public vote in favor of the project will be required to move forward as well as the Louisiana State Legislature's approval of multiple pieces of legislation.

“We want the public involved in every step of this project, and we want to ensure all Louisianans that this will be an open and transparent process,” Stevens said. “Having the support of the communities we serve is paramount to every project Peninsula Pacific undertakes, and that is why we are launching this ‘Community Conversations’ process.”

Stacy Brown, President of the Shreveport Convention & Tourist Bureau told us it could be a positive whether the casino stays or leaves.

"I think it's going to spur new development, new investment by the existing properties. With DiamondJacks if it stays they do more investments, if they leave I think the other properties will do more investments," said Brown.

"It's just like one restaurant. You know, if you have five restaurants that you normally go to and one of them's gone, well then you're going to go to the other four more, more often than you were doing when you had five to rotate between. So this gives those gamers an opportunity to go to one of the other casinos that we currently have," added Brown.



DiamondJacks, located along the Red River in Bossier City has over 1,000 slot machines, 20 table games and a hotel with over 500 rooms and suites with dining and entertainment venues.

