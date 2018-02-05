DNA evidence links man to 2017 vehicle burglary

One man is in police custody after his DNA linked him to the scene of a vehicle burglary that happened over a year ago.

Demarcus Washington, 42 of Shreveport is charged with one count of simple burglary and two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In January 2017, Shreveport police responded to the corner of Travis and Edwards street on a vehicle burglary call.

Officers at the scene learned that the car's owner left it for an hour when he returned to find his window broken and his guns and other items missing from inside.

DNA was collected from the scene, and it was matched to Washington on Jan. 24, 2018, who was already in Caddo Correctional Center.

Officers went to Washington's home in the 700 block of Melody Lane. They were able to recover some of the victim's property, but the firearms had already been sold.

