DeSoto school officials urge LA to address teacher shortage

DeSoto Parish is the first to pass the resolution and plans to call on other parish school districts to get involved (Source: KSLA News 12)

DeSoto School Board members recently passed a resolution calling on Louisiana lawmakers to make a change to attract more teachers.

The resolution urges leaders to create a task force to figure out ways to bring in and educate more teachers.

"Systems across Louisiana are experiencing critical shortages in the areas of secondary science, secondary math, SPED and minority educators," School Board member Sherri Lafitte says in an email to KSLA News 12.

"We believe all stakeholders should engage in thoughtful conversation on this matter."

DeSoto schools Superintendent Cade Brumley said the resolution will be sent to other parish school districts throughout the state in hopes that it will also be signed.

"Right now, only about 2 percent of teachers are African-American men, and the same goes for Hispanic decent," Brumley said.

"We don't feel that is a fair representation of our student bodies."

Below is the resolution:

