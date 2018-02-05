Shreveport man charged following alleged role in gun-related incidents

A Shreveport man has been charged after his alleged role in two firearm-related assaults.

Bertrand Payne, 54, is charged on one count each of assault by drive-by shooting and one count of aggravated assault with a firearm, according to the Shreveport Police Department.

Just before 2 p.m. on Jan. 30, SPD patrol officers got a call to Jewella Avenue. When officers got there, the victim told police he had been shot by a co-worker on Interstate 20.

The victim told police that he and two coworkers were involved in a verbal dispute while at work at a Bossier City casino. Payne, one of the coworkers, was removed from the property.

When traveling back to Shreveport, the victim said that Payne was parked on the side of I20 in a gray Chrysler 300. Payne allegedly pulled out in front of the victim, in an apparent attempt to cause a crash, according to SPD.

As the victim tried to get away from Payne, he heard two loud pops. He was flagged down by another driver that said Payne fired shots at him as he exited.

The victim was not injured, and his vehicle was not hit. Payne continued driving on I20.

Later that day, Payne saw the other coworker as he was walking down Dunlop Street, according to SPD.

Payne allegedly drove up to the other coworker, pointed a gun at him and threatened to shoot him.

Officers were able to find Payne and take him into custody after the incident.

A 9mm was found on Payne shortly after the incident.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.