Louisiana health officials to provide update on flu outbreak

As the United States struggles with one of the most active flu seasons in recent memory, Louisiana health officials will give an update on how the state is dealing with the outbreak.

The assistant secretary for the office of public health will speak at the Baton Rouge Press Club on Monday.

Louisiana has reported some of the highest levels of flu activity in the nation. The health department estimates between 7,000 to 8,000 people will visit the hospital because of the flu virus this year.

Doctors have asked people who feel sick to be cautious if they want to enjoy Mardi Gras season. They advise parade-goers to carry hand sanitizer with them and wash their hands frequently.

Fifty-three children nationwide have died from influenza. Every state except Hawaii has reported high levels of flu activity.

However, the Centers for Disease Control recently downgraded Oregon to the regional level of activity.

