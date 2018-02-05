2 fires break out in Shreveport homes overnight

The fire on Huntington Lane began in the utility room. (Source: Cody Jennings/KSLA News 12)

Two families in Shreveport were able to escape from danger when fires broke out in their homes on Sunday night and Monday morning.

The first fire was called in just before midnight on Sunday to the 1000 block of E. Wyandotte in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood.

Shreveport firefighters say that a grease fire that started in the home reached the attic.

Firefighters fought the blaze for more than 30 minutes. The home was occupied by a husband and wife and a special needs child. There were no injuries.

The next fire Shreveport firefighters responded to was in the 900 block of Huntington Lane.

Firefighters on the scene say a clothes dryer caught fire and spread from the utility room. Crews had the fire under control within ten minutes.

The home sustained some fire and smoke damage and displaced a family of five. There were no injuries.

