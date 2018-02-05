Provided by the LSUS athletic department.

SHREVEPORT, La. – The LSU Shreveport Pilots were back in action with two games on Sunday after rain kept them off the field on Saturday. In game one, the Pilots lost to Tabor by a final of 8-4.

GAME ONE (L, 8-4 vs. Tabor)

STANDOUT PERFORMERS

Carlos Andujar (JR/Santo Domingo, Dominican Repub) went 2-4 with a double.

Jordan Trahan (JR/Dayton, Texas) went 1-3 with two runs batted in. Trahan hit a leadoff double in the sixth inning and came around to score.

Layton Laird (SR/Baton Rouge, Louisiana) went 2-3 with two line drive singles.

Adrian Cook (JR/Victoria, Texas) came out of the bullpen for his first outing of the year. Cook went 2.2 innings, gave up two hits, one run and had five strikeouts.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Tabor got out to a hot start scoring three runs in the first and two in the second putting the Pilots in an early hole.

The Pilots responded with two runs in the bottom of the first inning but would not be able to keep it going as the hole was too deep to climb.

GAME TWO (W, 5-4 vs. Clarke)

STANDOUT PERFORMERS

Beaux Guilbeau (JR/Carthage, Texas) hit the grand slam in the seventh inning that gave the Pilots the lead. Guilbeau finished 1-4 with four runs batted in.

Jordan Trahan went 2-3 including a leadoff double in the second inning.

Taylor Fajardo (SR/Las Vegas, Nevada) drove the first run of the game in for the Pilots. Fajardo finished 1-4 with a RBI.

Alex Naiser (JR/Cypress, Texas) got the start for the Pilots. Naiser went four innings, allowed three hits, one run and had six strikeouts.

T. J. Egloff (SR/Brighton, Colorado) got the victory in his first outing as a Pilot. Egloff pitched a perfect seventh inning with one strikeout.

Pat Day (SR/Tyler, Texas) earned his second save of the year by throwing the final 1.2 innings with four strikeouts.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Both teams were locked in an old fashioned pitcher's dual until the sixth inning when Clarke had two runners cross the plate to open up a two run lead.

After three straight walks in the bottom of the seventh, Beaux Guilbeau connected on one and sent it way over the right-center field fence to put the Pilots on top 5-3.

Clarke scored one in the top of the eighth inning but left the tying run 90 feet away.

Day got all three outs in the ninth via the strikeout to secure the Pilots' victory.

FROM THE COACH

"Beaux came up clutch for us," said LSUS Head Coach Brent Lavallee. "The guys got on in front of him and he got a pitch he could hit and did what we knew he could do. We couldn't be happier for that young man. I thought our pitchers did tremendous throughout the weekend. Alex came out and gave us a good start and we trust our bullpen. We had guys that didn't even get to throw today that were ready in case we needed it. Couldn't be happier to see T. J. get the win in his first outing after his injury last year. It was tremendous weekend with some great baseball and pitching matchups. Couldn't be happier that our administration and the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission helped us out with this great weekend. The only snag we had was the rain last night but I think it was a good weekend for everyone involved."