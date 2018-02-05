Roadwork to impact travel in Caddo, Webster parishes

Starting Monday, new roadwork projects will impact travel for motorists in parts of Northwest Louisiana.

Eastbound Interstate 20 will be reduced to one lane about two miles west of Pines Road in Shreveport for most of the week, the Louisiana highway department reports.

The travel restriction is to allow Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development crews to repair steel girders under the Louisiana Highway 526 overpass.

No vehicles wider than 15 feet will be allowed to pass while the work is underway.

The restriction will be in place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Also in Caddo Parish, another project will get underway Tuesday.

Repairs to a Union Pacific Railroad crossing mean Louisiana Highway 175 is scheduled to be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, the highway department reports.

Traffic that normally uses LA 175 will be detoured to Louisiana Highway 1 then Ellerbe Road.

And on Friday, the exit ramp off westbound I-20 at Louisiana Highway 531 in Webster Parish will be closed from 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The closure of Exit 49 means westbound traffic will be diverted to the Minden-Sibley interchange.

All of the repairs will be made as the weather permits.

And LaDOTD officials remind motorists in the construction zones to

be patient,

drive with caution, and,

be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

