Junior drag racing champion lives life in the fast lane

Jonathan McClain, 12, of Bossier City, and his father look over a racer. (Source: Christian Piekos/KSLA News 12)

Jonathan McClain isn't your everyday 12-year-old.

The Bossier City resident is the junior champion for his age division in the National Hot Rod Association's Western Conference.

"I didn't really think I'd get this far."

McClain, with the help of his father, Jacob, began his racing career at the age of 9.

He's been leaving his competition in the dust.

But he's too humble to tell you that.

"I wouldn't say that I'm good, I think I'm kind of good. There's people better than me, way better than me."

Even at the age of 12, McClain is very talented at managing stress from behind the wheel.

"I just think that nobody is next to me like I'm just going for a test ride. When I launch, I don't look for the person 'til I'm near the finish line."

His parents couldn't be more impressed.

"I am extremely proud of the way he is handling all of this," McClain's father said. "The little bit of success we've got hasn't gone straight to his head."

McClain's successful track record even has landed him his own article in a junior drag racing magazine.

"It's cool, I guess. I've never been in a magazine before."

McClain spends most weekends behind the wheel of his race car, yet he's still leading the way in the classroom, too, his father said.

His mother, Jayme, noted that he's in honor roll courses.

McClain's next race will be in March.

