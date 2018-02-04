Marshall police share video of scuffle that hurt 2 officers

Marshall, Texas, police are sharing surveillance video in an attempt to identify the man involved in a scuffle during which two officers were hurt.

It happened about 3:55 a.m. Saturday at Whataburger in the 2000 block of Victory Drive.

A man came to the fast-food restaurant and tried to fight another person, authorities report.

A Marshall officer who was working security there and a Harrison County, Texas, sheriff’s deputy who also was at the restaurant tried to take the man into custody.

A window was shattered during the ensuing scuffle.

Then the man ran away.

"Due to his tendency toward violence and injuries to law enforcement officers, the suspect is believed to pose a danger to the community," says a post on the Police Department's Facebook page.

The man faces charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and evading arrest.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the man to call Marshall police at (903) 935-4575 or Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969.

Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous.

