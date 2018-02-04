Outage impacts 3,500; 9 p.m. restoration projected for 1,775

AEP-SWEPCO says a problem with a transformer at its substation at North Market Street at Barton Drive resulted in some equipment damage, disrupting service to about 3,500 customers. (Source: Google Maps)

Some 3,500 customers of AEP-SWEPCO were without electricity for a time on Super Bowl Sunday.

A problem with a transformer at the company's North Market Street substation resulted in some equipment damage, company spokesman Peter Main said.

A KSLA News 12 viewer reported seeing a puff of smoke coming from the substation that's immediately north of the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in the 1600 block of North Market.

Others reported having heard what sounded like an explosion.

AEP-SWEPCO crews are working to determine what happened and restore service, Main said.

The lights are expected to be back on in about an hour, he said early on.

The outage impacted businesses, traffic lights as well as residences in the area of North Market Street.

Service has been restored to some areas of Blanchard that also were impacted by the outage.

Click here to view AEP-SWEPCO's outage reporting map.

That map now shows almost 2,700 still without power. Those include:

1,775 in the vicinity of Interstate 220 at Grimmett Drive/Old Mooringsport Road (status: estimated restoration 9 p.m.)

837 in the area of I-220 just west of North Market Street (status: restored)

70 in the vicinity of Grimmett Drive and Hawn Avenue (status: assessing condition)

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.