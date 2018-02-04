Good Samaritan dies when hit by car while stopping at wreck - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

BREAKING

Good Samaritan dies when hit by car while stopping at wreck

(Source: Christian Piekos/KSLA News 12) (Source: Christian Piekos/KSLA News 12)
One person is dead as a result of an accident on Interstate 20 at West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport. (Source: LaDOTD) One person is dead as a result of an accident on Interstate 20 at West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport. (Source: LaDOTD)
(Source: Christian Piekos/KSLA News 12) (Source: Christian Piekos/KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A passing car struck a motorist who got out to help an accident victim, killing the good Samaritan.

It happened at 2:39 p.m. on eastbound I-20 at West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

An officer on the scene indicated that a westbound tractor-trailer rig swerved and hit a Chevrolet pickup, causing the truck to flip in the median.

When an eastbound motorist stopped to help, he was hit by a passing car after getting out of his vehicle.

Authorities have not yet released the man's name.

All lanes of I-20 have since been reopened to travel.

At one point, the state highway department reported that traffic was backed up for about three miles.

Traffic was being detoured via U.S. Highway 80 while the interstate was closed.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly