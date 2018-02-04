Good Samaritan dies when hit by car while stopping at wreck

One person is dead as a result of an accident on Interstate 20 at West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport. (Source: LaDOTD)

A passing car struck a motorist who got out to help an accident victim, killing the good Samaritan.

It happened at 2:39 p.m. on eastbound I-20 at West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

An officer on the scene indicated that a westbound tractor-trailer rig swerved and hit a Chevrolet pickup, causing the truck to flip in the median.

When an eastbound motorist stopped to help, he was hit by a passing car after getting out of his vehicle.

Authorities have not yet released the man's name.

All lanes of I-20 have since been reopened to travel.

All lanes of Interstate 20 are back open. — ShreveportPolice (@ShreveportPD) February 4, 2018

At one point, the state highway department reported that traffic was backed up for about three miles.

All lanes are now open I-20 East at West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Congestion remains at three miles. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) February 4, 2018

All lanes are now open I-20 West at Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Congestion has reached three miles in length. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) February 4, 2018

Traffic was being detoured via U.S. Highway 80 while the interstate was closed.

We have one lane open on each side of interstate 20. Please drive slowly if you must travel through that area. — ShreveportPolice (@ShreveportPD) February 4, 2018

The right lane is now open, leaving the left lane blocked I-20 East at West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Congestion has reached three miles in length. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) February 4, 2018

