Marshall police looking for stabbing victim

Police say Jermaine Robinson, 37, was stabbed multiple times by Kristen Lindsey, 27.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 4 at Oak Manor Apartments.

Lindsey has been taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.

Robinson reportedly fled the scene and has not been located. The extent of his injuries is unknown and police say he may be in danger.

If you know of any information that can help find Robinson, Marshall Police Department is asking you to call them at 903-935-4575. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 904-935-9969.