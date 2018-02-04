As crowds pour into Shreveport for Mardi Gras, economy gets a big boost

Over 100 thousand people were expected to converge on Shreveport for the Krewe of Centaur parade on Saturday. As dense crowds pack the city, the Shreveport economy is getting a nice pick-me-up.

"Mardi Gras brings in about $16 million in direct economic impact over the course of Mardi Gras," said Brandy Evans, vice president of communications for the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist bureau.

Evans said the city makes annual efforts to bring in more and more visitors to experience the festivities. The party they host is called the Red River Bash and it's drawing hundreds from all over.

"We've had visitors from Georgia, from Texas, from Alabama and they come because we offer a family friendly Mardi Gras," said Evans. "We started it because our groups were intimidated by Mardi Gras...so we created a party that they could come to."

Greg Windsor is from north of Dallas and has made the trip to Shreveport's Mardi Gras for the past 12 years.

"We shop, we go to the casinos, we have some parties," said Windsor. "It's such a great time and the people here are so much...we just the parade and the people."

Evans said preparations for next year's Mardi Gras party begins right as this year's festivities wind down.

