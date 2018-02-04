Gents defeat Whitworth 3-0

SHREVEPORT, La. – The Gents used single tallies in the second, fifth, and eighth, while junior Matthew Devillier won for the 12th time in his last 12 regular season starts as Centenary (2-0) knocked off Whitworth (2-1) 3-0 Saturday afternoon, February 3.

Devillier allowed only three hits in five innings of work. Two of the hits came on doubles in the first by Whitworth, but he teamed up with junior shortstop Andrew Russell for a crucial pickoff as the Pirates did not score in the first inning.

Centenary scored the only run it would need in the second. Senior Ian Graham led off the inning with a single, stole second, and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt. Junior Cameron Guin followed with a push bunt that found no-man’s land between the pitcher and first base for an RBI single. The Gents expanded the lead in the fifth when freshman Gage Garber singled to left, advanced to third on a pair of wild pitches, and scored on Russell’s RBI groundout.

The Gents added an insurance run in the eighth when sophomore Cody Crowder lined out to centerfield for a sacrifice fly. Senior Cole Lavergne pitched a scoreless ninth for his first save of the season and the ninth of his career.

Between Devillier’s five innings of three-hit ball and Lavergne’s save, senior Jackie Allen threw three hitless innings in relief, hitting two batters and recording a strikeout.

Graham led the Maroon and White with three hits in four at-bats with a run scored.

Centenary closes out the opening weekend with a doubleheader Sunday. The Gents battles Pacific at 10 a.m. before finishing the day against Whitworth at 1 p.m.