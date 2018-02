Kirkendoll leads Gents in double overtime victory over Colorado Co. 87-79

The Centenary Gents pick up a 87-79 double overtime victory over Colorado College.

Senior guard Travion Kirkendoll went off on Senior night. He dropped 31 points and went 10-12 from the free throw line.

Senior Dyllon Weaver also poured in 11 points in a starting role. Kaharri Carter scored 18 points off the bench.

The Gents improve to 7-4 in the SCAC.

