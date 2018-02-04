Neal leads Tigers passed Southern 79-71 victory

Provided by Grambling's Media Department

GRAMBLING, La. | The Grambling State University women’s basketball team had three players finish in double figures as the Lady Tigers avenged their early Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) loss to Southern, 79-71, on Saturday night at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

Grambling State (10-11 overall, 7-3 SWAC), which ended a seven-game win streak for Southern, led, 15-14, after one quarter and took a slim, 38-36, advantage into the break. The Lady Jaguars out-scored the Lady Tigers in the third, 18-15, and held a 54-53 lead through three quarters. Southern (9-10, 8-2) pushed the margin to as many as six points in the final quarter, but the Lady Tigers took advantage of a flagrant foul and out-scored the Lady Jaguars, 26-17, in the fourth to pick up the victory.

Monisha Neal led the way for the Lady Tigers with 18 points, six rebounds and two assists. Shakyla Hill registered 16 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals, while Jazmin Boyd tallied 12 points, four rebounds and one assists.

Briana Green paced Southern with 27 points, seven rebounds, one assist and four steals, while Jaden Towner added 11 points, four rebounds and four steals.

Turning Point

Southern led 54-53 after three quarters and extended the advantage to 63-57 after a Green jumper with 6:31 remaining. However, the Lady Tigers quickly answered and used a 7-0 run, capped by a Boyd layup to grab a 64-63 lead with 3:40 left.

The Lady Tigers kept the foot on the gas pedal as Grambling State pushed the margin to 75-70 after two free throws by Boyd with 43 seconds left.

Southern never recovered as Grambling State got clutch buckets by Hill down the stretch to snap the seven-game win streak by the Lady Jaguars.

Inside The Numbers

· Grambling State shot 45.0 percent (27-of-60) from the floor and 74.2 percent (23-of-31) from the free-throw line.

· Southern was 27-of-59 (45.8 percent) shooting and 14-of-24 (58.3 percent) from the charity stripe.

· The Lady Tigers finished with 38 rebounds, with 22 coming on the defensive end.

· The Lady Jaguars tallied 41 rebounds, with 17 coming on the offensive glass.

· Grambling State scored 40 points in the paint, 19 off turnovers, six fast break points and 16 second-chance points.

· Southern scored 28 points in the paint, six second-chance points and 14 points off turnovers.

· There were 14 lead changes and nine ties.

News & Notes

· The last time Grambling State beat Southern was on March 10 in the 2017 SWAC Tournament, with the Lady Tigers picking up a 65-56 victory.

· Monisha Neal was honored with a ceremony in between games for picking up her 1,000-career point last week against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

· Grambling State have won three straight (Mississippi Valley State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Southern).

· The Lady Tigers broke a seven-game Southern win streak.

· Saturday’s game was High School Day in the Fredrick Hobdy Assembly Center.

Up Next

Grambling State returns to action on Monday, Feb. 5 against Alcorn State in the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.