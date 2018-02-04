Marshall police searching for man that injured 2 law enforcement officers

Marshall police is asking the public's help in identifying the person responsible for injuring two law enforcement officers at a fast food restaurant on Saturday.

It happened just before 4 p.m. at the Whataburger located on Victory Drive.

A man entered the restaurant and attempted to fight with another person, according to police. A Marshall Police Officer working as security tried to break the fight up. A Harrison County Sheriff's Deputy was also at the restaurant and assisted the officer.

The man then resisted authorities, during a scuffle with the officers, he broke a window in the restaurant. He was able to get away from both law enforcement officers.

The officer and the deputy received minor injuries during the incident. They were both treated at the restaurant by Marshall EMS.

Police say because of the man's aggression and the injuries to law enforcement, the suspect is believed to pose a danger to the community.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575 or Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

