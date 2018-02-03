Thousands pack downtown Shreveport for 30th African American History parade

Thousands and thousands of people lined Texas Street in downtown Shreveport to honor the African American community at the 30th annual African American parade celebration.

Dozens of floats made their way up Texas Street, tossing out candy and toys to kids anxiously waiting on the side of the street. According to parade organizers, the parade now involves 8 thousand participants.

This year's parade theme was "African Americans in Times of War," with special emphasis placed on military groups and local veterans.

Angela Turner, a Shreveport native, said the parade highlights the historic progress and work of African Americans throughout time.

"Through their blood, sweat and tears...through the sacrifices that they have made that allowed us as a people the ability to vote, as well as to get a good education," Turner said. "It honors African American achievers."

Turner also noted someone extra special in her life would be in the limelight during the parade.

"My brother, Perry Keith Turner, who is the special agent-in-charge for the F.B.I. office in Houston, Texas, was being honored today," Turner said. "Words cannot describe how African American males are honored...and at the same time it happens to be your brother."

The African American parade celebration is a joint effort on behalf of the African American Celebration Committee.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.