Crash leaves man in life-threatening condition

A man is fighting for his life after plowing into a tree near downtown Shreveport on Saturday afternoon.

The one-vehicle wreck happened just before 6 p.m. in the 1800 block of Spring Street.

According to Shreveport police Spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite, the driver lost control of the Jeep he was in, veered off the road and rammed into a tree.

The force of the crash caused the tree to fall on top of the vehicle, trapping the driver inside.

Crews were able to extricate the man from the vehicle and take him to an area hospital. His condition has been listed as life-threatening.

