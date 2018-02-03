Willis-Knighton hires first female Chief of Staff

For the first time in Willis-Knighton's history, Dr. Kristy M. Waltman, MD, FACOG, is named as the newest Chief of Staff.

Dr. Waltman is a partner and founding member of W-K Pierremont OB-GYN specialists.

As chief of staff, she will serve as the primary physician leader of the medical staff, according to a news release. she will be representing the views, policies, needs and grievances that may occur within the medical staff.

In addition, she will also be responsible for reporting on the medical activities of the staff to the board of trustees and the chief executive officer.

Dr. Waltman has been in practice since 1998. She is a graduate of Baylor University in Waco and earned her medical degree from LSU School of Medicine in Shreveport.

Her work at W-K Pierremont OB-GYN Specialists has involved growing the practice to six obstetrician/gynecologists and five women’s health nurse practitioners.

A news release reads "Dr. Waltman has been involved in community activities, particularly those involving women’s health."

Dr. Waltman and her husband Jason are the parents of a daughter.

