NPD: 1 arrested on attempted murder charge, 1 arrested in connection

One man is behind bars on Friday night after being charged with another man's murder.

Kourtney King, 20, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and has been placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center, according to Natchitoches Police Department. Marcus Easley, 20, was also arrested.

Easley is charged with illegal possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and discharging a firearm in the city limits. He was also placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

At 10 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a call in the 800 block of Posey Street in reference to a shooting.

The victim was shot in the leg and sent to Natchitoches Parish Regional Medical Center.

From interviews, and evidence gathered, a warrant was signed for King's arrest.

