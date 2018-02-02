I-20 exit to close for repairs in Webster Parish

For those who drive on Interstate 20 in Webster Parish, the westbound exit ramp to LA 531 will be closed next Friday.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Developments will be closing the exit ramp (Exit #49) to LA 531 on Friday, Feb. 9 for repairs.

The closure is scheduled to last from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All traffic will be diverted on I-20 westbound to the Minden-Sibley interchange.

This work will be performed weather permitting.

