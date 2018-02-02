Beware of Deputy U.S. Marshal scam in Shreveport

The United States Marshal Service is warning the public of a scam involving a person posing as a deputy U.S. Marshal and trying to solicit fines.

The scammer is reportedly using the name Kent Sellers.

The person calls his potential victim to inform that they have missed federal jury service but can avoid arrest by paying a fine immediately.

The scammer provides information, titles and badge numbers of legitimate law enforcement officers and court officials in order to make the scam appear credible.

If anybody receives a jury duty-related call, they should not provide any personal identification information or money to the caller.

Federal courts do not call prospective jurors and ask for money or personal identifying information over the phone.

Remember, no legitimate law enforcement officer will ever solicit money over the phone and any attempt to do so should be reported.

Click here for additional information.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.