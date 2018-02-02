2 killed in wreck on I-30 in Bowie County

Emergency crews are on the scene in Bowie County, Texas following a car crash that killed two people, and injured one.

It happened after 5 p.m. near mile marker 186.

Law enforcement at the scene said that it was a one-vehicle crash. The vehicle was traveling eastbound when it left the roadway, crossed the service road and slam into a tree.

"It doesn't look like there was much breaking," said Chad Turner with the Texas Department of Public Safety. "We're wondering why they ran for a significant distance across the grass."

