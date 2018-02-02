Former Bossier Schools employee charged with malfeasance, felony theft

A former Bossier Parish Schools employee resigned following her arrest on Monday.

Shaletta "Sha" Kirkendoll, 44, was charged on Monday with one count of felony theft and malfeasance in office.

According to Sonja Bailes, spokeswoman for Bossier Parish School District said Kirkendoll was employed as a Child Nutrition Supervisor. Bailes did not say which school she was employed at.

Bailes wrote in an email to KSLA News 12 that an internal investigation uncovered "improper transactions involving an association account held outside the school system and not affiliated with school district funds."

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office's investigation is ongoing.

Her bond has been set at $35,000.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.