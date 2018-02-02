Surveillance video shows brazen pawn shop theft

The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying four men involved in an early January pawn shop theft.

CLICK HERE to watch KSLA News 12 at 5. CLICK HERE to download the KSLA News 12 app.

On January 10, SPD said they were called to USA Pawn on N. Market Street. The pawn shop manager says two weapons were stolen from the store: an AK pistol and a loaded, rare Smith and Wesson pistol.

According to the manager, the suspects entered asking to pawn a PlayStation 4, which is kept adjacent to where some firearms are stored in the shop. Using a number of large speakers to stay out of site from store staff, one suspect is seen stashing a firearm in his jacket.

Collectively, the manager of the pawn shop said the weapons cost around $1,800.

The suspect's actions were all caught on surveillance cameras from inside the store. SPD said the suspects were driving a burgundy colored Nissan sedan when they left the scene.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit www.lockemup.org.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.