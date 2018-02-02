SWEPCO: colder winters means higher electric bills

Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >>
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >>
For once “The Bachelor” has delivered on its promise of the most shocking twist in Bachelor history.More >>
For once “The Bachelor” has delivered on its promise of the most shocking twist in Bachelor history.More >>
An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.More >>
An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.More >>
His distinctive vocals fueled such songs as "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone," “Cloud Nine and "I Can't Get Next to You.”More >>
His distinctive vocals fueled such songs as "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone," “Cloud Nine and "I Can't Get Next to You.”More >>
The body of Nancy Jo Roberts has been at a mortuary for more than a year now.More >>
The body of Nancy Jo Roberts has been at a mortuary for more than a year now.More >>
White House officials say President Donald Trump will allow a classified memo on the Russia investigation to be published.More >>
White House officials say President Donald Trump will allow a classified memo on the Russia investigation to be published.More >>
An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been charged with manufacturing armor-piercing bullets.More >>
An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been charged with manufacturing armor-piercing bullets.More >>
North Dakota judge will decide whether woman who admitted killing pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby should get a sentence other than life in prison without parole.More >>
North Dakota judge will decide whether woman who admitted killing pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby should get a sentence other than life in prison without parole.More >>
While the flu has taken the country by storm. Another virus could also be to blame for all the misery. It mocks the flu and other illnesses and is very contagious.More >>
While the flu has taken the country by storm. Another virus could also be to blame for all the misery. It mocks the flu and other illnesses and is very contagious.More >>
The following is a PDF of the memo on the Russia probe from Rep. Devin Nunes, R-CA, and other House Republicans and released Friday by the Intelligence Committee.More >>
The following is a PDF of the memo on the Russia probe from Rep. Devin Nunes, R-CA, and other House Republicans and released Friday by the Intelligence Committee.More >>