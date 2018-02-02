Shreveporter charged with attempted murder following Bossier shooting

A Shreveport man has been booked into the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Facility and charged following his alleged role in a shooting last month.

Daymon Deeric Caldwell, 18, was arrested on Thursday after detectives executed a warrant for his arrest for attempted second-degree murder, according to the Bossier City Police Department.

Caldwell is accused of shooting another man on Jan. 20 after an argument inside a hotel room at the Super 8 in the 3100 block of Hilton Drive.

The 29-year-old male victim was shot in his abdomen. He was sent to a Shreveport-Bossier where medical staff determined that his wounds were non-life-threatening.

Caldwell was taken into custody on Thursday evening. The United States Marshals Violent Offender Taskforce were the arresting agency. He was first booked into Bossier City Jail.

His bond is set at $1 million.

