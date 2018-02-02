Ground 'Dog' sees shadow in Shreveport

Bentley the Ground "Dog" sees his shadow at The Glen in Shreveport/Source: KSLA News 12

Puxatawney Phil wasn't the only one to see his shadow Friday morning.

In Shreveport — Bentley the Ground Dog — saw his shadow as well. However, Bentley plays an even larger than predicting when spring will arrive at The Glen Retirement Home.

Bentley is one of three on-site therapy dogs.

"Bentley is eight years old and he came here as a puppy, he was trained here on premises, and he spends his days here visiting and being loved on," explained Debbie Cowen, The Glen's therapy dog coordinator. "It helps lower blood pressure, it helps with their mobility when they go into rehab, it also just cheers them up, you can’t cry when you’re holding a puppy or be sad."

"We do a lot of work in the memory care and it brings back memories for them of their dogs and their childhood," Cowen said.

You can bet Bentley and the two other dogs know how to put on a show.

"We see them almost every day," said resident Gary Warren, who loves seeing the dogs in the hallways and outside, "They are in and out and about the facility and always friendly and always being petted and seeking attention."

