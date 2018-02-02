The story of Sidney Thornton: Super Bowl champ to CTE advocate

A strength that powered a once quiet life in Baton Rouge to the ultimate pinnacle.

A six-year NFL career in Pittsburgh as a running back, highlighted by back-to-back Super Bowl crowns.

That was the path taken for Sidney Thornton. A road that lead him from Capitol High to Northwestern State and from Natchitoches to a second-round pick of the Steelers in 1977.

An unfamiliar road up north.

"People asked me if they knew where I was going. I had never known where I was going. That's the truth, I didn't," Thornton said.

Quickly, he established himself as an offensive enforcer in the backfield, acting as the second line-of-defensive for Franco Harris and protecting Terry Bradshaw from the blitzing linebackers on the blindside.

A reputation that blended perfectly with the rough-and-tumble Steel Curtain mentality. That reputation, however, would soon lead to a greater toll taken down the road.

Now living in Shreveport, he’s paralyzed on one half of his body. The superhuman frame now spends most of his day in a wheelchair.

All of it, brought upon by a stroke suffered in 2005, over two decades removed from his last game in 1982 and a post-playing career in education across Louisiana in-between.

A situation he believes goes hand-in-hand with the unknown and untreated physicality of the sport in the 1970's.

"There were times when the doctor told me I could go back out there. They weren't as knowledgeable. I'd go out there and get my bell rung and not into think twice."

He did not even want to guess as to how many concussions he suffered that were not diagnosed.

Expectedly, it significantly wears on those closest to him. His wife, Beverly, whom he met in Shreveport, has seen his difficulties increase everyday.

"I have to help him get dressed. I see him get really angry and frustrated but I know it isn't him. Last week he fell three times," she said, trying to fight back tears.

"I don't want to know what tomorrow brings sometimes but I try to live the days like it's our last."

There is no given for the next day. Despite getting financial help from the league, they are uncertain as to if the NFL will ever discover a true resolution to treating head injuries.

"How broke up and torn up do you have to be to enjoy that money? These kids need to know when to stop because I don't know what [the NFL] can do sometimes."

That makes the days of which they can smile, that much more important. Days which you can appreciate the fact that daughter, Sedashia, is a freshman at Grambling State coming off an elite high school softball career at Huntington, highlighted by a GPA surpassing 4.0.

"She got my athleticism but thankfully she got the smarts from mom," Sidney joked.

They are also the days in which you can admit you had a crush on Franco Harris, much like Beverly did as a fan prior to meeting Sidney.

"I never thought I'd meet Sidney Thornton. I was always a fan of Franco Harris growing up," she laughed.

"I'd like to think I got the right one. I love him very much,"

Despite the hardships, hope remains for Sidney that players will listen.

"Get checked out. Think about your future. Don't let it get to the point where you're dealing with what I am."

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.