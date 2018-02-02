LSUS looks into possible new radio station

LSUS will begin looking into purchasing a new radio station to become part of the Red River public radio network.

Red River Radio is non-commercial and funded by individual members, corporations and businesses, the corporation of public broadcasting and numerous foundations.

The operation of the radio station will be funded by the RRR and will have no fiscal impact on LSUS's operating budget.

RRR, broadcasts to a region with a population of over two million people in Louisiana, East Texas, Western Mississippi, and Southern Arkansas.

Current stations include KDAQ (Shreveport), KLSA (Alexandria, KLDN (Lufkin), KBSA (El Dorado), Translator K214CE (Grambling).

